Kindergarten round-ups scheduled in Mountain Area

Beginning next month, dates have been set for kindergarten and transitional kindergarten enrollment at Mountain Area schools.
Children who are 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2017 qualify for entry into kindergarten. If your child will turn 5 between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, they may register for transitional kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year.
Parents are asked to bring the child’s birth certificate (or copy), immunization records, and proof of residence (utility bill, rent receipt, or property tax statement) to enrollment appointments.
Spring Valley Elementary School
Spring Valley will hold its kindergarten round-up 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., March 27. The kindergarten teacher, school nurse, and speech therapist will be a part of the registration process.
Once an appointment is set up, a registration packet will be sent to you; these forms must be completed and brought to the appointment.
Details: (559) 868-3343 ext. 300 to schedule an appointment.
Rivergold Elementary School
Kindergarten enrollment packets are available for parents to pick up in the Rivergold School office from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m, beginning March 6. Packets will not be sent home with siblings. Parents are asked to fill out the paperwork and return the completed packet to the office right away.
Upon receipt of the packet, you will be given a screening appointment for your child. The date of the screening is Thursday, April 27.
Students must also have a physical and a dental exam, and verification of TB test with results (the test must be dated on or after Aug. 1, 2016). Students who do not have all the required paperwork complete will not begin school on the first day.
Details: Rivergold Elementary School, (559) 658-7566.
Coarsegold Elementary School
Kindergarten round-up will be held 4:30 - 6 p.m., April 25.
Kindergarten enrollment packets will be ready for pick-up beginning March 6, from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., in the school office. Packets will not be sent home with siblings. Upon receipt of a completed packet, an appointment time will be issued. Parents must present a photo identification at the time of registration.
Medical requirements include verification of current TB test results (test dated on or after Aug. 1, 2016), a dental exam, and a physical before starting first grade.
Details: (559) 683-4842 ext. 200.
Oakhurst Elementary School
The date of the round-up is 8 - 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, in the school library. A Spanish translator, Sandra Luna, will be on site, and registration packets can be completed onsite.
Parents and children will rotate through the following stations during visit: kindergarten assessment, Anne Guynn and Karen Forbes; immunization information, county nurse Dustin Ginter; registration information, office manager Nicole Meeker; kindergarten curriculum and readiness skills, principal Kathleen Murphy; and transitional kindergarten information, also with Murphy.
OES offers a full-day kindergarten program from 8 a.m. - 2:20 p.m, Monday - Friday. A transitional kindergarten program will also be offered.
Details: (559) 642-1580.
North Fork Elementary
Kindergarten round-up is March 31, when parents and the child will meet with the kindergarten teachers, the school nurse, and the speech therapist.
Call (559) 877-2215 or (559) 877-7193 to make an appointment. Parents must bring a completed registration packet, which is available in the school office.
