Flooding, yurt crashes, and splashes in the Mountain Area

Heavy rains flooded the southbound lane of Highway 41 in front of Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst Friday afternoon. From Monday to Friday (Feb. 6-10), the Bass Lake Ranger District in North Fork reported it received 7.5 inches of rain, bringing the season total (from July 1 - June 30) to 41.33 inches. The average annual rainfall in Eastern Madera County, through records kept since 1903, is 32 inches. The current storm is expected to clear out of the area around 9 p.m. tonight (Feb. 10), with clear skies predicted for the next several days.
Heavy rain did not stop this mother, with her “Dora” umbrella, from getting the family shopping done Friday afternoon in Oakhurst.
Crews work to try and tow out a yurt from High Sierra RV in Oakhurst that was carried away by floods on the Fresno River, and crashed into a bridge on Crane Valley Road (426) near the intersection with Highway 41 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
A yurt from High Sierra RV in Oakhurst crashed into the bridge on Crane Valley Road (426) around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Nigel Topper of Sierra Pines Property Management stands in the parking lot of an apartment complex along River Park Road in Oakhurst with the flooded China Creek, next to Oakhurst Community Park, rushing behind him on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The apartments were later flooded as pumps were unable to keep up. Two families were forced to find shelter, either with friends, family, or at the American Red Cross shelter inside Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church Tuesday, Feb. 7.
A four-foot-wide hole opened up in the parking lot of the Wagon Wheel apartment complex on River Park Road in Oakhurst Tuesday, causing water from China Creek to surge through and flood the area. Two families were forced from their home, and crews are at work to try and patch the hole before another storm sets in Thursday.
Water in the Fresno River was near the top of the foot bridge between the Oakhurst Library and the Oakhurst Community Park Tuesday afternoon.
Water in China Creek that runs along Crane Valley Road (426) in Oakhurst was getting close to rising over its bank about 1 p.m. Tuesday, threatening businesses in the Creekside Professional Village. Businesses in the village include the Law Offices of Jamison & Chappel, Alan Murray Real Estate, and the corporate headquarters of Pizza Factory, Inc..
Water in the Fresno River began rising quickly Tuesday afternoon after heavy rains engulfing picnic tables and barbecue’s at the High Sierra RV Park on Golden Oak Drive and threatening a couple RVs. Flash Floods Warnings were issued for all of Eastern Madera County and most of Central California by the National Weather Service.
An RV got caught up in the flooding Fresno River Tuesday, Feb. 7 at High Sierra RV Park in Oakhurst.
The rising Fresno River in Oakhurst threatened the bathrooms at the High Sierra RV Park on Golden Oak Drive Tuesday afternoon.
