Safety tips for future floods

As many in the Mountain Area have seen, with the latest storms, floods can happen anywhere, and at any time, with devastating results to life and property.
Cal Fire says these are ways residents can help lessen flooding impacts in their area:
☆ Preplanning can help mitigate flood damage in advance. If there are floods in the forecast, move appliances and valuables out of flood-prone areas and be sure all drainage areas are clear of debris and brush, including culverts. Learn how to shut off electricity, gas, and water to your home.
☆ Develop an evacuation plan that includes a place to meet, emergency contact phone numbers, and phone numbers with those outside the area to coordinate the location of family and friends.
☆ Prepare a family disaster supply kit.
As flood waters begin to rise, residents should stay alert for flood indicators such as flooded highways, bridges, and low-laying areas. During the flood warning, take these precautions:
☆ Evacuate to higher ground immediately if advised to do so. Be aware of potential flash floods.
☆ Stay away from flooded areas when possible. Do not walk, swim, or drive through moving water.
☆ Watch for snakes. Flood waters force animals out of their dens, and they could bite unsuspecting people or pets.
As flood waters begin to recede, residents should follow these guidelines:
☆ Watch for debris, rocks, and unstable trees that might be littered on or next to roadways or homes.
☆ Check if roadways and bridges are safe to drive over, as they can be undermined and unstable due to flood waters. If in question, turn around.
☆ Remove flood debris from drainage areas and culverts when it is safe to do so.
Sandbags are available in Madera and Mariposa counties. Contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 or visit nfpa.org or fire.ca.gov.
