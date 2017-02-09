Madera Wine Trail, Feb. 11-12

The Madera Wine Trail will host its 15th annual Wine & Chocolate Weekend, Feb. 11-12. Visitors can travel to seven Madera wineries and taste a wide variety of award-winning wines, sample gourmet chocolates, enjoy live music, boutique-style shopping and indulge in delicious food from area restaurants and food trucks.
Wine Trail Weekend is the perfect time for visitors to experience Madera’s rich wine heritage and unique family wineries. Whether you’re new to wine or a connoisseur, there is something for everyone on the trail.
Tours, over 100 wine selections, wine and food pairings, beautiful scenic views and relaxing outdoor patio lounging are just a few treasures guests will find around the Wine Trail. Some of the Valley’s most popular bands will also perform at various wineries.
Participating wineries will have a large selection of excellent wines to choose from, many with special pricing, as well as special Valentine’s gift packages on Wine & Chocolate Weekend.
Participating wineries include Birdstone, Idle Hour, Ficklin, Papagni, San Joaquin Wine Co., Fasi Estate and Toca Madera wineries.
Ticket Information
Tickets are available for $25 in advance through February 10 (if tickets remain available) and $30 the weekend of the event (if tickets remain available). A ticket includes a keepsake wine glass and is your pass to wine-tasting on the Trail all weekend long.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.MaderaWineTrail.com, and at Toca Madera Winery and San Joaquin Wine Company.
Designated Drivers are free of charge and can pick up a VIP kit at their first stop on the Trail. Groups of 16 and under only please. Vehicles must be no larger than limousine or small shuttle. Ages 21 and over only. The Madera Wine Trail encourages safe driving through the use of designated drivers, limousines and shuttles.
Details: Wendy Eachus, 559-706-8216, or wendy@maderavintners.com. A downloadable map and winery information can be found at www.MaderaWineTrail.com.
