Crater opens along Highway 41 in Fish Camp, forces one-way traffic controls

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday instituted one-way traffic controls in Fish Camp, shortly south of Yosemite National Park, after a large hole ripped open on Highway 41 near the intersection with Jackson Road.
Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said the one-way controls will remain in place “at least until next week” as maintenance crews work to fix the hole.
He said the crater, on the southbound shoulder of the highway, was caused by heavy rainfall Tuesday that melted away much of some six feet of snow that dropped on the area last month.
“When it melted, the erosion in that section of roadway increased dramatically,” Burkarth said. “That washed away a lot of the material. And because of the heavy snow, crews were unable to see what was eroding away.”
Burkarth said Caltrans crews will be in the area 24 hours a day to help direct one-way traffic and provide other assistance until the hole is fixed. He added staff performed safety checks on the highway around the damaged area Thursday morning and determined there were no other issues.
Kaci Lutz, public information officer for the CHP office in Oakhurst, asked drivers to remain cautious due to any roadway hazards.
“We want people to drive slow in this continuous rain,” Lutz said. “Stay cautious and remain safe so you can get where you need to go safely.”
Another powerful storm is forecast to begin Thursday afternoon, with up to 3 inches of rain predicted in a short period in Oakhurst and the surrounding Mountain Area.
Lutz asked anyone who sees any form of highway erosion or other hazards to immediately report it by calling the CHP office at (559) 658-6590 or by dialing 911.
