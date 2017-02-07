Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

President Barack Obama and the First Family visited Yosemite on the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, spending Father’s Day weekend sightseeing Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, California. Saturday, Obama spoke to a select crowd about the importance of preserving the country's natural spaces.
New NIH guidelines mark a major shift in dietary advice. The guidelines are based on landmark research that found exposure to peanuts in the first year of life lowers a baby's chances of becoming allergic.
Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman over 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life.
Frank Gehrke of the California Department of Water Resources said on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that considering the amount of bare ground apparent in the Sierra Nevada not long ago, the snowpack and water content shown in the first official measurement of the year provides reason for hope.
The story of Richard and Mildred Loving is one of the most important in the world of social change and race relations. It was their mixed marriage that became the basis for the 1967 Supreme Court to rule that state laws prohibiting interracial marriages was invalid. It is the basis for the new movie "Loving," which is in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016.
The new Disney princess movie "Moana," opens in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. Moana, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, is in line to become the queen of her tropical island but must face off with demigod Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.
"Bad Santa 2," starring Billy Bob Thornton, is in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. In this sequel to "Bad Santa," Willie Soke. teams up again with sidekick, Marcus (Tony Cox), to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve.