Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding

A yurt floated away in the heavy rain and flooding along the Fresno River Tuesday. The yurt was eventually demolished so crews could pull it out of the river in pieces.
Mark Evan Sierra Star

Local

President Barack Obama celebrates virtues of scenic natural places

President Barack Obama and the First Family visited Yosemite on the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, spending Father’s Day weekend sightseeing Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, California. Saturday, Obama spoke to a select crowd about the importance of preserving the country's natural spaces.

Entertainment

Movie trailer : 'Loving'

The story of Richard and Mildred Loving is one of the most important in the world of social change and race relations. It was their mixed marriage that became the basis for the 1967 Supreme Court to rule that state laws prohibiting interracial marriages was invalid. It is the basis for the new movie "Loving," which is in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016.

Entertainment

Movie trailer: 'Allied'

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard star in new Robert Zemeckis film "Allied." The films is a spy thriller and romance set in WWII. It opens in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016.

Entertainment

Movie trailer: 'Moana'

The new Disney princess movie "Moana," opens in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. Moana, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, is in line to become the queen of her tropical island but must face off with demigod Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

Entertainment

Movie trailer: 'Bad Santa 2'

"Bad Santa 2," starring Billy Bob Thornton, is in theaters Wednesday, November 23, 2016. In this sequel to "Bad Santa," Willie Soke. teams up again with sidekick, Marcus (Tony Cox), to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve.

