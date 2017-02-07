OCI cleared of E. Coli

After remaining closed for nearly a month when its water system tested positive for contamination of E. Coli, the kitchen at Oak Creek Intermediate “reopened for business” Tuesday morning, the district’s superintendent confirmed.
“We have some happy cooks,” said Glenn Reid, superintendent of Bass Lake Joint Union School District.
OCI’s kitchen provides meals for the entire school district, with about 160 breakfasts and 430-500 lunches a day, Reid said.
On Jan. 13, the kitchen was closed after a routine water sample came back positive for Coliform, a grouping of fecal bacteria, on Jan. 10, and repeat samples two days later proved positive for E. Coli.
E. Coli is a bacteria that falls under the Coliform group and can cause dan gerous health problems such as kidney failure and severe anemia.
Yosemite High School kitchen was used as a replacement while testing was performed on OCI’s water system, Reid said.
A “Do Not Drink” order, put in place at OCI after the E. Coli tests, remains in effect, Reid said.
Anyone with questions can call Robert Dias Jr., the district’s maintenance operations and transportation director, at (559) 642-1559.
BLJUSD includes OCI, Wasuma Elementary School, Oakhurst Elementary School, and Fresno Flats Day School.
Comments