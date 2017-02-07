Winter weather hits Mountain Area with force

A warm, wet storm continued to drench the Mountain Area on Tuesday, and another one is set to arrive Thursday to finish out the week with gray skies and heavy rain.
On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch across the Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon national parks. The flood watch was to remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS said, but it was upgraded to a flash flood warning until 4:45 p.m. that day, with flooding and mudslides possible in Oakhurst, Bass Lake, and areas as far from the mountains as Clovis.
An evacuation warning was also issued in North Fork at 12:15 p.m. by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office in response to the powerful deluge.
Later that day, the storm continued to gain strength, carrying away yurts, RVs, and other items as it flooded in Oakhurst and other areas of the mountains.
Up to six inches of rain was forecast in the Mountain Area for the storms, with around an inch on the Valley floor. Four to six feet of snow was possible above 8,000 feet, the NWS said.
Temperatures throughout the week in Oakhurst will range from highs in the low 60s to lows in the mid 40s, the NWS said.
At the Bass Lake Ranger District in North Fork, rainfall totals are above average for the year.
Through records kept since 1903, ranger Leslie VanMeter said the station receives an average of 32 inches from July 1 to June 30 each year. At the end of January, VanMeter said the station had received 25.9 inches of rain, with the latest storms not included until the end of the month.
She said in a 24-hour period from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, the station had received 1.90 inches of rain, as the storms continued overhead.
