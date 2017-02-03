Cal Fire offers free disposal of logs and brush

The state’s tree mortality epidemic has left many residents wondering what to do with dead trees and debris. In response, for a limited time, Cal Fire will offer public access to a burner in order to help Mountain Area residents dispose of unwanted brush, tree limbs, stumps and logs.
This free service is limited to natural vegetation, with no size restrictions. No processed lumber or unnatural materials will be accepted.
The burner will be located at the Old Mill Site in North Fork near Madera County Fire Station 11. It will be available 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday until the declaration of fire season and/or the need is warranted.
In a town hall hosted by Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler last month, Frank Bigelow Jr., a pre-fire engineer with Cal Fire, made note of the importance of such services.
“We’re surrounded by (tree mortality), and we’re in the middle of it,” Bigelow said. “And we’re doing everything we can to help mitigate the problem.”
Bigelow said 61,112 acres of Madera County forests have been affected by drought and the bark beetle, alongside 76,878 such acres in Mariposa County, and 80,451 in Fresno County.
Details: (209) 742-1928.
Staff report
Comments