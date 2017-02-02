Measure L meetings scheduled throughout Madera County

In preparation for the upcoming vote on a proposed 1% sales tax increase to increase funding for county firefighters and law enforcement, Madera County and hired consultant VRPA Technologies, Inc. have scheduled presentations throughout the county.
The vote, scheduled for March 7, has drawn debate in the county about whether or not the increase should be approved. Ballots began being mailed out this week.
Those who attend the following meetings are welcomed to share concerns and ideas to county and VRPA representatives:
☆ Feb. 7: Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce at Bass Lake Homeowner’s Association, 10 a.m., 54348 Road 432, Bass Lake.
☆ Feb. 7: Oakhurst Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m., location being confirmed.
☆ Feb. 8: Oakhurst Sierra Noon Rotary at El Cid’s Restaurant, 12 p.m., 41939 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
☆ Feb. 9: Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Women in Business luncheon at El Cid’s Restaurant, 12 p.m., 41939 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
☆ Feb. 9: Visit Yosemite | Madera County Visitors Bureau, 3 p.m., 40343 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
☆ Feb. 9: Golden Valley Chamber of Commerce, 6:30 p.m., 37167 Avenue 12, Madera.
☆ Feb. 14: Chowchilla Lioness Lions Club at Chowchilla Fairgrounds, 7 p.m., 1000 S. 3rd Street, Chowchilla.
☆ Feb. 16: Madera Ranchos Kiwanis at Pizza Factory, 6:30 p.m., 37184 Avenue 12, Madera.
☆ Feb. 16: Chowchilla Rotary Club at Farnesi’s Steakhouse, 12 p.m., 230 E. Robertson Boulevard, Chowchilla.
☆ Feb. 21: Kiwanis Club of Sierra Oakhurst at Best Western Yosemite Gateway Restaurant, 12 p.m., 40530 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
☆ March 1: Sierra Lions Club of Oakhurst at Denny’s, 6 p.m., 40650 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
☆ March 2: Yosemite Gateway Association of Realtors, 8:30 a.m., 40298 Junction Drive #B, Oakhurst.
☆ March 4, Oakhurst Democratic Club at Denny’s, 8:30 a.m., 40650 Highway 41, Oakhurst.
