Sample ballots issued for Measure L election

For persons wishing to vote by mail for the March 7 Madera County Special Election (Measure L - sales tax increase), ballots will be issued Feb. 6 through Feb. 28.
Ballots will automatically be mailed to those voters who have “Permanent Vote by Mail Status” on Feb. 6, and no further application is required.
If you do not have permanent vote by mail status, but wish to vote by mail, you may apply in the following ways:
☆ By telephone: Toll free (800) 435-0509.
☆ In writing by: Letter or voter information guide application, Fax to (559) 675-7870.
☆ Email to electionsinfo@co.madera.ca.gov.
☆ Online: Download application and submit by mail.
☆ In Person: At the County Clerk’s office, 200 W. 4th Street, Madera, CA, 93637.
Check the status of your Vote by Mail ballots at www.votemadera.com.
Details: Madera County Elections Division, (800) 435-0509.
