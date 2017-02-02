Sullivan’s Tire Pros makes donation to EMCSPCA

During the month of January, 2017 Sullivan’s Tire Pros raised funds to support the Eastern Madera County SPCA. For each Bridgestone, Firestone, Continental and General tire sold, Sullivan’s made a donation.
“Sullivan’s Tire Pros thanks our customers for their wonderful support of this initiative” said owner Diane Sullivan. “Together we raised $840 for the Eastern Madera County SPCA during the month of January.”
During each month of 2017, Sullivan’s Tire Pros and its customers will adopt and raise funds to support non-profit initiatives that focus on helping military members, veterans or that supports community initiatives such as the EMCSPCA.
Sullivan’s Tire Pros (Tires & Auto Repair), a locally-owned auto repair facility in Oakhurst, is dedicated to premier service, customer education, and community service.
For more information on EMCSPCA, see emcspca.org.
