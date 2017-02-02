No Coarsegold Rodeo in May

After 64 years, the Coarsegold Rodeo Association (CRA) will not hold its annual rodeo this coming May. Traditionally, this rodeo is produced each year as a joint effort by the CRA, its Board of Directors, community non-profit partners and numerous volunteers to benefit the children’s charities, grants and scholarships that the CRA supports.
However, on Jan. 30, the CRA Board determined that it was in the best interest of the community benefactors that the CRA devote its focus on a new venue to raise money for the grants and scholarships and that it is committed to continuing to share, which aligns with its mission statement.
“After considering many factors, the CRA has decided it is in their best interest to pass on the rodeo this year and to go in another direction in order to stay with our mission of raising money for the youth of Eastern Madera County,” board member Karl Hussey said.
The CRA, a 501C3 non-profit, has a strong legacy of community philanthropy to the children of the Mountain Area. In 2016, the CRA donated more than $4,550 in grants and scholarships to Mountain Area organizations.
The association meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Coarsegold Community Center at 6:30 p.m., and welcomes everyone to attend. .
The association is in the process of planning a Country Festival in May.
Details: Pat Strimling, (559) 683-5149.
Coarsegold Rodeo Association
Comments