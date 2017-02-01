Winter weather moves in Thursday; warning issued for higher elevations

A moderate storm expected to start early Thursday morning will bring showers to Oakhurst and surrounding areas, with a winter storm warning issued for elevations higher than 6,000 feet and a forecast of more than an inch of rain below that level.
Jim Dudley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said the storm would begin shortly after midnight Thursday and continue into Friday morning, possibly even that evening.
He said snow levels will start out fairly high, around 7,000 feet, then drop as low as 6,000 feet Saturday before the storm is expected to peter out, with about 1.25 inches of rain predicted in Oakhurst and surrounding areas.
“This is more of a typical storm in a not very typical year,” Dudley said, alluding to last week’s storms that blanketed Eastern Madera County in heavy snowfall. “But this is always good. We’ll take every drop of rain, and every single snowflake we can get.”
The winter storm warning, from Yosemite to Kings Canyon, notes snow accumulations from 12 to 18 inches above 6,000 feet elevation amidst heavy and blowing snowfall. The warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.
Oakhurst weather
☆ Wednesday: 68 degree high, 38 degree low, with periods of clouds and sun throughout the day.
☆ Thursday: 59 degree high, 41 degree low, 81% chance of rain and cloudy with showers.
☆ Friday: 60 degree high, 45 degree low. 68% chance of rain, periods of rain throughout the day.
☆ Saturday: 59 degree high, 41 degree low. 14% chance of rain, with periods of sun and clouds.
☆ Sunday: 57 degree high, 48 degree low. 25% chance of rain, some sun.
For area forecasts including Oakhurst, Bass Lake, Mariposa, and Yosemite Valley, click here.
