News Briefs - week of February 2

Animal shelter specials
The Madera County Animal Shelter is offering Year of the Pit Bull, where all pits adopted throughout 2017 will be available for a $25 adoption fee, which includes vaccines, worming, microchip, and spay or neuter. This offer excludes puppies six months and under.
The shelter is also offering a Sweetheart Special, where the cost is half off all dogs adopted through Feb. 23. The $50 adoption fee also includes vaccines, worming, microchip, and spay or neuter, again excluding puppies six months and under.
The Madera County Animal Shelter is located at 14269 Road 28 in Madera; (559) 675-7891.
American Pickers
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the antique collecting show “American Pickers,” plan to film episodes of their hit series throughout California this spring, and are seeking those with hidden treasures to be a part of their journey.
To join the show, those with unique or interesting items can send their name, phone number, location, and a description of their collection with photos to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, or call (855) 653-7878.
Special Election
Vote by Mail Ballots for the March 7, 2017 Special Election will be mailed beginning Feb. 6.
When voting by mail, follow the instructions provided with your ballot. Voters must sign the blue identification envelope where indicated, and affix proper postage if returning the ballot by mail.
Voted ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within three days of the Election to be considered timely. To check the status of your Vote by Mail Ballot online, visit www.votemadera.com.
Details: Elections Division, (559) 675-7720 or toll free at (800) 435- 0509.
Blood drive
Ladies of the Lake and the Central Valley Blood Bank will host a blood drive, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Feb. 18, at the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse. After your donation, enjoy a beverage and snacks provided prior to your leaving.
The Blood Bank is in need of all blood types. Donating blood is easy to do and only takes about an hour.
Details: Maureen Hostetler, (559) 692-2415.
Audubon Society
The Yosemite Area Audubon Society will offer a slide presentation, “Vernal Pools: Not Just Puddles,” by Monique Kolster, director of the UC Merced Vernal Pools and Grassland Reserve, at 7 p.m., Feb. 9, at the Mariposa Methodist Church parish hall.
Vernal pools are shallow, seasonally flooded depressions that once dried up, only plants and animals adapted to this seasonal wet/dry cycle, including a number of endangered species, can survive over time. Like all Yosemite Area Audubon programs, Kolster’s presentation is open and free to the public, although donations to defray program costs and to support the chapter’s activities are welcome. Details: (209) 742-5579.
The group will also offer a field trip to Millerton Lake, 7:30 a.m., Feb. 11. Contact Vern Johnson, roygbiv@nctv.com, for more information.
Coupon book
The deadline to submit ads for the Madera County Visitor’s Book of Savings, a discount coupon book that will be available in county hotels, restaurants, and businesses is Feb. 24.
Details: (559) 283-4371, tim@SeeThingsMoreClearly.com.
Valentine’s dance
The Oakhurst Elks Lodge will hold a Valentine Scampi Dinner & Dance, 6 p.m., Feb. 17. The cost is $20 per person.
RSVP: (559) 683-2717.
North Fork Valentines dinner-dance
The Fifth Annual Valentines Dance and Dinner, sponsored by The North Fork Studio, will be held 5:30 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 at North Fork Town Hall, 33060 Road 228. Dinner, provided by Willow Creek Catering, will consist of a garden salad with balsamic vinaigrette and chicken mushroom fettuccine Alfredo or pesto pasta with veggies.
Classic romantic dance music will be provided by The Sierra Jazz Band. Band members are John Kilburn (guitar), Nye Morton (bass), Gene Doi (sax), Kevin McHatten (drums) and Amy Duke (vocals).
Pre-event tickets cost $20 per person and are available at North Fork Hardware and All Weather Supply at 40148 Enterprise Drive, Oakhurst. Tickets can be obtained online at http://nfstudio.brownpapertickets.com/.
Details: John Kilburn, (559) 877-4196.
New location
The congregation of Christ Church - Anglican vacated their church of 33 years to comply with a court order awarding the property to the Episcopal Church. The court order ended an eight-year lawsuit filed by the Episcopal Church. “The Episcopal Church left the Bible, so we had to leave the Episcopal Church,” explained Fr. Gordon Kamai, rector of Christ Church.
The Anglican congregation will now hold services at the Masonic Lodge on Hwy. 49. “We are grateful to the Masons who agreed to share their lodge, so that we are actually better positioned for greater community outreach going forward,” said Kamai.
Correction
In the Town Hall story (Jan. 26 Sierra Star), it read that Measure L, a proposed 1% sales tax increase would raise the sales tax in unincorporated areas of Madera County from 8% to 9%. This was an error, the correct numbers are 7.75% to 8.75%. We regret the error and any confusion this may have caused. Voters will decide to pass this increase or not, March 7.
Comments