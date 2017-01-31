Wilson new leader of women realtors

Theresa Wilson of Bass Lake Realty was installed Jan. 23 as the 2017 president of the California Women’s Council of Realtors.
The installation ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt Resort in Indian Wells.
Wilson is a broker associate with Bass Lake Realty and has been a top producing realtor for 20 years, having recently passed her broker’s exam.
She will serve a one-year term as president and will be responsible for running the state network and training its members. Wilson has been active in the network for nine years and has held positions of Local Network President, chaired many State committees, served as State Treasurer, State Secretary and State President Elect. She also served on National Women’s Council strategic committees, serving as a chair in 2016.
The California Network is a 1556-plus member professional real estate group affiliated with the Women’s Council of Realtors, a national development organization with over 11,000 members.
“You Have to Give to Get to Get to Give” is a quote that she believes in and this guides her in her volunteer roles.
Wilson’s goal is to grow the state and local network’s leadership pipeline with incredible training and learning opportunities giving members transferable skills that will last a lifetime.
Women’s Council members are also involved in their local communities and many varied charities.
Wilson is a volunteer director for the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce, Bass Lake Homeowners Association, volunteer coordinator for the annual Bass Lake Triathlon and serves as Assembly Member Frank Bigelow’s key contact for the California Association of Realtors. She also serves as a committee chair for the Yosemite Gateway Branch of the Fresno Association of Realtors.
Women’s Council of Realtors is a nationwide community of more than 11,000 real estate professionals who include many of the best and brightest in the business.
Women’s Council of Realtors
Comments