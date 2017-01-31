Forum shapes vision for Oakhurst college

Approximately 40 people including Oakhurst residents, and Oakhurst Community College Center (OCCC) faculty, staff, and administrators met on the campus last week to help shape the vision of the future mountain college facility.
The Reedley College 2017-2012 Strategic Plan was drafted by college constituent groups during fall of last year. Since that time, the draft has been introduced in public forums to college faculty, staff, and students. The forum last week was the third of three meetings to bring the draft to community members. Two other sessions were held, one at the main Reedley College campus and one at the Madera Community College Center. Reedley College is the parent college of Oakhurst Community College Center and Madera Community College Center.
Attendees had the opportunity to work in groups to provide recommendations for the proposed mission, vision, and values statements, as well as provide drivers for the identified goals. Following the three forums, the campus Strategic Plan Committee will collect all feedback and write a final draft. The final draft will be submitted to college constituent groups for several reads over the course of the next few months.
Linda Cooley, chair of the Strategic Plan Committee, said she anticipates a final draft will be submitted to the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees in June.
In addition to the feedback session, Reedley College President Sandra Caldwell provided updates regarding OCCC. According to Caldwell, SCCCD is in conversation with Madera County Library to possibly include a library on the future campus.
“I’m not saying it is going to happen. We are talking about it,” said Caldwell.
Other items Caldwell discussed as “dreams” for the future campus include a wildlife display, which would provide a learning museum to reflect the mountain and foothill areas, and a large open area that could be made available for community use.
