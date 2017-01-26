HOW hosts dinner for Martha Medina Feb. 15

At 6 p.m. Feb. 15, inside the Oakhurst Elks Lodge, Helping One Woman will help raise funds for Martha Medina and the Medina family after her son Nicolas suffered traumatic brain injuries in a devastating car crash in Coarsegold last October.
To help the Elks Lodge prepare, guests are asked to RSVP by Feb. 9. To RSVP, please call or text Cheryce Chartier at (559) 760-2874 or visit the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.
Monetary and gift donations for a raffle drawing can be dropped off at Pak & Page in Oakhurst, located at 40108 Highway 49.
Since the wreck, Nic has shown remarkable progress during his recovery.
After he woke up in November, Medina has been able to undergo physical therapy in Bakersfield and, through family updates, no longer needs a walker to move around. He’s even able to play popular videogame Call of Duty and otherwise participate in routine activities, with the hopes he can return home soon.
A Facebook page, “Nicolas Medina’s Miraculous Journey,” was set up to document his recovery. Click here to visit that page. Online donations can also be accepted through a GoFundMe page, available by clicking here.
The HOW motto is that one woman with $10 can buy another woman a lunch, 10 women with $10 can buy another woman groceries, and 100 women with $10 can make a true difference in a woman’s life.
Comments