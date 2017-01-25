Community baby shower seeks donations

Preparations for the 6th Annual Oakhurst Chapter of Mothers of Preschool Children (MOPS) Community Baby Shower is underway. The event, which provides free diapers, wipes, and clothing for families, will be held 9 a.m., April 1, at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Highway 41.
Organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year. Last year’s event drew more than 150 families. Currently, there is a strong need for monetary donations, baby and toddler clothing, and bedding. Previous donations have also included area business gift certificates.
Thanks to Sierra Vista and the Oakhurst Sunrise Rotary Club, MOPS was able to purchase 30 new car seats for last year’s give away.
“So far we have not come close to meeting the amount we had last year, so we will be using the monetary donations we receive to purchase new car seats,” event organizer Julie Montang said. “We also need donations of newborn and infant clothing and baby items like cribs, dressers, and Pack ‘n Plays.”
Donations can be arranged for pick up, or dropped off at Sierra Vista Church and Yosemite Lakes Community Church.
To donate, contact Montang by email at jpurma@yahoo.com, or on Facebook.
Staff Report
