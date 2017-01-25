Pizza Factory receives national ranking

Pizza Factory has announced it has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, considered the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking system. Pizza Factory has been rated No. 282 in the “Pizza” section within the “Food & Quick-Service Restaurant” category, up 190 spots from the 2015 list.
The prestigious award validates the progress the Oakhurst-based company has made in the past year. In 2016, the brand added two more locations, bringing the total to 110 plus restaurants in communities throughout the United States.
“We are honored to receive this ranking,” said Mary Jane Riva, president and CEO of Pizza Factory. “We look forward to building upon this growth in 2017, as we form new relationships, expand into new markets and offer our existing franchisees continued support.”
The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.
“We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”
Currently, there are more than 110 locations based in six states throughout the West Coast. Pizza Factory looks to add additional franchise locations in key markets throughout the country, with a special focus on Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and California. The company already has six new franchise agreements signed for 2017.
The company recently hired Chief Operating Officer Jim Thornton who has held previous high-level positions with Papa Johns and 7-Eleven.
Founded more than 30 years ago in Oakhurst, Pizza Factory has become well known for serving fresh, high-quality pizza, sandwiches and salads. The brand is also widely recognized for its close community connection, which includes its iconic “No Bully Zone” program and impactful fundraising partnerships.
Entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in owning a Pizza Factory franchise should have the ability to invest $151,000 - $638,500, which includes working capital and a typical franchise fee of $25,000. Plus, Pizza Factory offers its veteran franchisees 25% off the franchise fee. Ideal franchise candidates are enthusiastic about the restaurant industry, have a strong work ethic and are passionate about their communities.
Details: To view Pizza Factory in the full ranking, visit www.entreprenuer.com/franchise500. To learn more about Pizza Factory, visit: www.pizzafactory.com.
