Age well, drive smart class Feb. 9

Every year, drivers 65 years of age and older look to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) for assistance in maintaining or improving their ability to drive safely. In response, the CHP provides the Age Well, Drive Smart program to equip senior drivers with the necessary tools to remain safe and confident on the road, with a class scheduled at the Oakhurst office from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 9.
The Age Well, Drive Smart program covers various topics ranging from California driving laws, safe driving practices, and the effects of aging on a person’s ability to drive safely. It is not uncommon for senior drivers to be unaware or deny changes in their physical or mental conditions which negatively affect their ability to drive safely. Therefore the Age Well, Drive Smart program was designed with a self-assessment component to assist senior drivers with identifying these changes and providing possible corrective options.
“Giving senior drivers the tools they need to continue to be safe drivers is not only important to the safety of the motoring public, but also for seniors to maintain their independence,” said CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow. “Our senior driving course affords the continued education that can benefit seniors, helping to ensure they enjoy safe driving well into their golden years.”
The CHP invites senior drivers to attend a free, two-hour Age Well, Drive Smart class at their nearest CHP Area office or specified venue. This class is an excellent opportunity for senior drivers to refresh their knowledge of California driving laws, evaluate their driving abilities, and improve their driving skills.
Details: Officer Kaci Lutz, (559) 658-6611.
CHP
