Snow blankets Mountain Area, causing power outages, road delays, and school closures

Heavy snowfall in the Mountain Area closed schools and part of Yosemite National Park, caused highway delays, and knocked out power for nearly 4,000 people Monday morning.
Though the storms appeared to calm around noon Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Andersen said another round of precipitation was predicted to begin in the afternoon and remain into Tuesday.
Snow levels would remain around at least 3,000 feet, he said, and possibly as low as 2,500 feet, with icy, or “black ice” roadways a high possibility in much of the Mountain Area as a result.
Caltrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said though specific plans weren’t yet available, it was highly likely that mountain roadways will continue to be sanded and otherwise treated throughout the winter weather.
“We’ve had crews on the roads around the clock monitoring conditions and treating them as needed,” Burkarth said. “During inclement weather such as snow and ice, the conditions on the roadway can change in a very short period of time, so we’re doing our best to stay on top of it and keep the roadway open and keep the public safe.”
Drivers are advised to stay home, if possible, to avoid any hazardous conditions into Tuesday. For updated highway information, dial the Caltrans automated line at 1-800-427-7623 at any time, or visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
Around 9 a.m., Pacific Gas & Electric Company reported 11 outages around Oakhurst, Bass Lake, and surrounding areas that impacted more than 3,800 customers. Power was slowly returning to most affected locations as of 11:30 a.m.
Across the Mountain Area, roadways quickly became enveloped in powder, eventually leading to a closure of Highway 41 over Deadwood between Coarsegold and Oakhurst as Caltrans snowplows moved through. It was reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m., and chain controls were moved north to Highway 41 and Road 222.
Upwards of 18 inches of snow was reported in Fish Camp between Sunday night and noon Monday, with four inches in Oakhurst during the storms. Andersen said from Sunday into Monday, a mixture of snow and rain got as low as 1,600 feet elevation.
All campuses in the Bass Lake Joint Union School District, including Oakhurst Elementary School, Oak Creek Intermediate, Wasuma Elementary School, and Fresno Flats Day School were closed for the day. For Yosemite Unified School District, Yosemite High School was also closed, but Rivergold Elementary School and Coarsegold Elementary School remained in session.
Classes at Oakhurst Community College were canceled Monday as well.
In Yosemite National Park, Highway 41 remained temporarily closed around 12:45 p.m. between Yosemite Valley and the Wawona area due to the snow. All roads in Yosemite Valley are under R2 restrictions similar to those in portions of the Mountain Area, meaning chains or snow tires are required on all vehicles. Highway 140 and Badger Pass Road also remain closed in the park.
For updated road conditions in Yosemite, call (209) 372-0200 then dial 1, and 1 again, or visit nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
