Young women learn about inner strength, achieving goals during Soroptimist conference in Oakhurst

The hopes and dreams of young women from across the Mountain Area became further realized Saturday during the second annual “Dream It - Be It” conference inside Oakhurst Community Center.
From creating dream boards to listening as female speakers shared stories about how they could find their inner strength, the conference was heralded as a success by teens and organizers alike.
“We want to help girls set their goals and know what options are out there for them,” said Michelle Shockley, co-chair of the event. “We want them to be able to overcome any obstacles to those goals as well. We want them to know they can be resilient, and that no matter their background, they can achieve their dreams.”
Alaura Ferris, a junior at Yosemite High School attending the conference for the first time, said she felt safe gathering with her friends to share ideas.
“I like the point of what they’re trying to do here,” Ferris said. “It lets us get together, share ideas, share time together, and help us learn and achieve our goals and dreams. It’s really great that this is here.”
At times, the conference, hosted by Soroptimist International of the Sierras, proved a stark reminder to attendees from 8th-12th grade about the importance of remaining strong through the harsh realities of life.
Kaci Lutz, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol’s office in Oakhurst and one of the day’s speakers, reminded girls about the laws of getting a permit or driver’s license before telling them it was their responsibility to become a community leader.
“You need to be smart. You need to make the right decisions,” Lutz said, adding how the rise of smartphone technology can make it easy to send a dangerous text or photo. “You can call me your friend, an officer, whatever you want. But I have seen this too many times ... it’s crushing. It’s devastating. It’s embarrassing. Think twice before you text things that you probably shouldn’t.”
Speakers other than Soroptimist members at the conference, which started before 9 a.m and ended around 3 p.m., also included: Wendy Burke, regional director of human resources at Tenaya Lodge; Melanie Barker, 2017 president-elect of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce and a Mountain Area realtor; Dr. Amanda Reeve of Kaiser Permanente and St. Agnes medical centers in Fresno and Bailey Van Tassel, a marketing and philanthropy professional.
Details: dreamitbeitgirls.com, or event co-chair Nikki Van Velson at (559) 683-6630.
