News Briefs - week of January 19

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District Pause

1:07 Blessings offered for travelers marching to protest inauguration

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis