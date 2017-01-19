News Briefs - week of January 19

Town Hall
Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler will hold his first town hall of the year, 6-8 p.m., Jan. 19, at the Oakhurst Community Center. The meeting was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but was postponed due to bad weather.
Wildfire Preparedness Day
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm have announced the project funding awards application period for its fourth national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, May 6. This funding helps communities prepare and reduce the risk of wildfire damage.
During Preparedness Day 2016, more than 190 projects were undertaken in 35 states and 125 recipients received funding from State Farm.
Project applications must be submitted by March 3.
Details: wildfireprepday.org.
Yosemite Western Artists
The first general meeting of 2017 for Yosemite Western Artists will be held 11:15 a.m., Jan. 21, at the Gertrude Schoolhouse on Road 600 in Ahwahnee.
This meeting, which includes a potluck and a demonstration by gourd artist Gretchen Lee is open to everyone. The fee is $5 for members, $7.50 for non-members.
For details on photoshop groups, live models, plein air and photography, see yosemitewesternartists.com, or contact Sandee Scott, (559) 760-1058.
Snow Ball
The Yosemite Winter Club will present the Snow Ball, 6-10 p.m., Feb. 10, at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, featuring music by The Trespassers.
Member price $30 online or $40 at the door; non-member price $40 online or $50 at the door.
Details: yosemitewinterclub.com
