Oakhurst Area for Peace events

The Oakhurst Area for Peace is planning two upcoming events. The first, held on Jan. 20, will be held in the area of Highways 41 and 49 adjacent to the old Taqueria. Beginning at 8:45 a.m., there will be 45 minutes of silent reflection and contemplation on the state of our union. This gathering is open to all who care about the future of our country. Organizers emphasize that this is a quiet time to reflect and request that there are no signs, music or other distractions.
At 10 a.m., Jan. 21, the group will lead a march in solidarity with those marching in Washington, D.C. and other cities around the world on this day. The Women’s March, open to everyone, is a grassroots effort to protect the rights and safety of women and other marginalized groups, including minorities, LGBTQ, Native people, and immigrants/refugees. All who support human rights are welcome. Positive message signs are encouraged. The march will begin at Oakhurst Community Park, head north on Highway 41 to the Road 426 intersection where there will be live music and shared messages. This is a pro-human rights event, bringing a positive message to our community. Fashion your signs and spirits accordingly.
“Oakhurst Area for Peace began as a way for people to come together and begin moving forward following the divisive presidential election last November,” Madden, event organizer said. “The mission is to build a community of people in the Oakhurst area for education and unity, and supporting each other as we respond to current events, each in our own way.”
Details: Susan Madden at sclement@sti.net.
Oakhurst Area for Peace
Comments