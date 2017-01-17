Have a collection of antique items? Then you could be on ‘American Pickers’

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the antique collecting show “American Pickers,” plan to film episodes of their hit series throughout California this spring, and are seeking those with hidden treasures to be a part of their journey.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series on the History channel where Wolfe and Fritz travel around the country, hunting for valuable antiques on the back roads of America. Along the way, the duo meet interesting characters with remarkable and exceptional antique items, while discussing the history of America relevant to each piece they find.
To join the show, anyone with unique or interesting items are welcome to send their name, phone number, location, and a description of their collection with photos to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, or by calling 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).
