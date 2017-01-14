Evacuation warnings lifted in North Fork

All evacuation warnings have been lifted in North Fork, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.
The warnings were put in place Sunday, Jan. 8 as a result of increased discharges out of Bass Lake due to rising water levels during a major storm impacting the state. The tempest also forced evacuations out of Yosemite Valley Jan. 7.
In some areas of North Fork, mandatory evacuations were ordered early Monday, Jan. 9, though those were called off Thursday.
Staff report
