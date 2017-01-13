Black ice causes wrecks across Mountain Area

Car crashes were the theme of the Mountain Area Friday morning, as at least seven wrecks were reported by 8:30 a.m. at or near areas of Coarsegold, Oakhurst, and Ahwahnee related to black ice on the roadway.
On Road 222 near Dorstan Drive, calls came in at 7:50 a.m. a single vehicle had rolled over into a tree.
Upon arrival, first response crews found a woman hanging by her seatbelt still in the car, a white 1999 Toyota Corolla that had rolled over and crashed the roof of its rear end into a tree.
California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Lutz said the woman, traveling by herself, was late for work on her way to Oakhurst on Road 222 when she lost control on the frozen asphalt.
“She stepped on her brakes, and that caused the car to lose traction once it hit the ice,” Lutz said. “Just inexperience, and inappropriate turning with the car caused it to roll into a tree.”
The woman, 18 years old from Ahwahnee, was transported to St. Agnes Medical Center of Fresno with complaints of pain, Lutz said. Her name was not provided.
Lutz said the crash could serve as a warning for all drivers when conditions get icy on mountain roads following a major storm.
“If you’re coming off the hill, they’re being saturated because they’re bleeding water from the storms,” Lutz said. “So the water comes across the roadway, freezes up, and creates very hazardous driving conditions.
“I mean, look at this car,” Lutz said, pointing to the crashed vehicle. “If it had hit only six more feet to the front, that would have made a huge difference in what happened here this morning.”
Lutz advised all drivers to greatly lower their speed on icy roads, as it’s the best way to remain safe.
No drugs or alcohol were suspected as factors in the crash, Lutz said.
Elsewhere in the Mountain Area, wrecks became almost commonplace Friday morning.
Two crashes were reported on Highway 41 at Serpa Canyon Road, on Konklin Road, at Road 425C, and Old Corral Road, as well as Hilltop Lane on Highway 49. In at least one of the wrecks on Serpa Canyon Road, a vehicle was pulled from a creek after it rolled down an embankment.
