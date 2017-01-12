Four teens rescued after boat capsizes in Fresno River

Four teenage boys, though cold and shaken, were saved from the Fresno River behind Rivergold Elementary School in Yosemite Lakes Park Thursday night after a boat they were traveling in capsized, leaving one of them stuck on an island in need of a rope rescue, Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Davis said.
Around 6:20 p.m., the Madera County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team (MADSAR) arrived at the scene, Davis said, where Cal Fire had already arrived to assess the situation.
Davis said the boys - all ranging in age from 17 to 18 - were floating down the river in a boat when it struck an object in the water and capsized, throwing all four teens in the river. Two of them were able to get safely to land before emergency calls were made.
By the time the sheriff’s office and MADSAR had arrived, Davis said only one boy remained stuck on the island, as the other three were already safe on shore.
Through combined efforts from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, and Sierra Ambulance, crews were able to get the young man a life jacket, then pull him to safety with ropes less than 20 minutes later, or around 6:40 p.m., Davis said.
“I appreciate everyone’s response to this,” Davis said of all the emergency crews who helped in the rescue or keeping traffic clear near the area. “We all worked really well together. It all went very well out there.”
After debriefing at Rivergold Elementary, emergency workers were seen shaking hands and thanking each other for their help in a successful rescue.
All four boys were evaluated by EMS staff, and Davis said the most they likely suffered were minor injuries, if any.
No drugs or alcohol were suspected as a factor in the incident, Davis said.
Dive teams were initially called out on the rescue, but canceled once the boys were safe.
Davis said he hadn’t yet gathered information on the exact ages or places of residence for the teenagers, as crews were still putting together their reports.
