Mandatory evacuations lifted in North Fork

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has lifted evacuation orders in North Fork, after a powerful storm forced some residents to scramble for higher ground as Willow Creek began to flood their neighborhoods.
The mandatory evacuations were put in place for Church Street and Bass Lake Mobile Home Park early Monday. A dozen homes were evacuated during the order, and sheriff’s deputies remained on regular patrol to keep out possible looters.
Both forks of Willow Creek began to swell from increased flows out of Bass Lake’s Crane Valley Dam; a move PG&E said was necessary as the lake’s level continued to rise as a major storm, known as an “atmospheric river,” impacted the state.
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Church Street and the mobile home park, as well as the following areas as rainfall continued Thursday:
☆ Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200
☆ Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222
☆ Manzanita Lake Drive
☆ Central Camp Road between Road 222 and one-half mile west of Road 274
☆ Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274
☆ Road 228
☆ Wah-up Way
☆ Kunigib Way
☆ Amber Lane
☆ Weatherly Lane
☆ Willow Creek Drive
Comments