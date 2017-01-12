Local

January 12, 2017 4:37 PM

Mandatory evacuations lifted in North Fork

Mark Evan Smith

msnith@sierrastar.com

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has lifted evacuation orders in North Fork, after a powerful storm forced some residents to scramble for higher ground as Willow Creek began to flood their neighborhoods.

The mandatory evacuations were put in place for Church Street and Bass Lake Mobile Home Park early Monday. A dozen homes were evacuated during the order, and sheriff’s deputies remained on regular patrol to keep out possible looters.

Both forks of Willow Creek began to swell from increased flows out of Bass Lake’s Crane Valley Dam; a move PG&E said was necessary as the lake’s level continued to rise as a major storm, known as an “atmospheric river,” impacted the state.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Church Street and the mobile home park, as well as the following areas as rainfall continued Thursday:

Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200

Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222

Manzanita Lake Drive

Central Camp Road between Road 222 and one-half mile west of Road 274

Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274

Road 228

Wah-up Way

Kunigib Way

Amber Lane

Weatherly Lane

Willow Creek Drive

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos