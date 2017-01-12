Rain expected to clear out Thursday, but meteorologists say another ‘pineapple’ storm is on the way

After more than five years of drought, the Mountain Area has instead looked like a scene from the 1952 film “Singin’ in the Rain” the last several days. And though meteorologists said the clouds were expected to clear out Thursday night, they said another system will arrive next week and continue to fill the skies with turbulent storms.
From noon on Tuesday to noon Thursday, Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said Bass Lake received 3.52 inches of rain, followed by Mariposa (3.11 inches), Oakhurst (2.55), Coarsegold (2.14), and Yosemite Lakes Park (2.00).
Adding in totals over the weekend, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, Bass Lake received 9.02 inches of rain, alongside Mariposa (8.36), Oakhurst (6.75), Coarsegold (6.16), and YLP (4.41).
A flood advisory was in place for the Mountain Area below 4,000 feet, Ochs said, with a winter storm warning above that elevation until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Next week, Ochs said a “Pineapple Express” or “pineapple connection” type storm, similar to the one that forced flood evacuations in North Fork last weekend, was expected to again bring heavy rainfall with warmer temperatures back to the mountains and foothills.
“It’s a similar pattern to what we’ve been seeing these past few days,” Ochs said. “It looks like it’ll be another potentially heavy rain event. It’s a warmer type of system, with a lot of concentrated moisture.”
Ochs said as the storm draws closer, meteorologists will have a better idea of how much rain can be expected, with predicted totals unavailable so far.
He said the current tempest will clear out shortly after sunset Thursday, and the skies should remain mostly clear - with some fog - until next week.
Highs in Oakhurst for the weekend are predicted to be in the low 50s, with lows in the mid 30s, with temperatures similar in surrounding areas. Next week, the warmer storm brings forecasts of highs in the mid 50s, with lows in the mid to low 40s.
Comments