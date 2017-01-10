AARP will again provide free tax preparation

Free income tax return preparation and electronic filing, for both California state and federal returns, will be available again this year for Mountain Area residents, offered by the AARP Tax-Aide program. Services are provided free of all costs and charges, to low and moderate income taxpayers of all ages.
Tax returns are prepared by specially trained and certified volunteers. The returns are prepared on site, and then electronically filed the same day.
Last year, Tax-Aide volunteers prepared and filed over 550 tax returns for Madera County residents.
Tax help is offered to persons of all ages - you don’t have to be a senior citizen, or a member of AARP. Indeed, last year, Tax-Aide prepared first tax returns for several 17 and 18-year-old students who had their first jobs.
Services are offered at the community room at the Oakhurst Library, and are available Tuesdays between Feb. 7 and April 11. One Saturday is also available, Feb. 25, to make the services more accessible for families and working adults.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling Brian Ross at (559) 285-1494. Persons seeking appointments are urged to call early, as the total number of appointment slots has been reduced this year from last year due to reductions in the number of volunteers and a change in the tax software which is used.
Tax-Aide services are also offered on Thursdays in the City of Madera, at the Annex to the First Southern Baptist Church, 711 Nebraska Avenue. There will be one day of services in Chowchilla as well. Appointments may be made for these sites by calling Sarah Titus at (559) 706-1868.
The program in Eastern Madera County has been headed by Jerry Ephraim for 26 years. Ephraim is presently serving as regional coordinator for California Tax-Aide District 3, a large area which extends from Modesto in the north to Bakersfield in the south, and from San Jose and Monterey in the west to Sonora and Barstow in the east.
Although he has handed the day to day duties in Oakhurst and Madera to Darlene Kelly, Ephraim will still be present on most return preparation days in Oakhurst to lend a hand and to meet and greet his long-time clients and friends.
AARP Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service available to taxpayers with low and moderate income, with special attention to those age 60 and older.
Over 33,000 AARP Tax-Aide volunteers, trained in cooperation with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), now help over 2 million taxpayers file their federal, state, and local tax returns each year at nearly 7,000 AARP Tax-Aide sites nationwide.
Tax-Aide checklist
The checklist below includes items you need to bring when you visit an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site:
☆ Last year’s tax return(s).
☆ Social Security cards or other official documentation for yourself and every individual on your return.
☆ Photo I.D. required for all taxpayers.
☆ Checkbook if you want to direct deposit any refund(s).
☆ W-2 from each employer.
☆ Unemployment compensation statements.
☆ SSA-1099 Form showing the total Social Security benefits paid to you for the year, or Form RRB-1099, Tier 1 Railroad Retirement benefits.
☆ 1099 Forms reporting interest (1099-INT), dividends (1099-DIV), proceeds from sales (1099-B), as well as documentation showing the original purchase price of your sold assets.
☆ 1099-R Form if you received a pension, annuity, or IRA distribution.
☆ Information about other forms of income.
☆ State or local income tax refunds.
Deductions
Most taxpayers have a choice of taking either a standard deduction or itemizing their deductions. If you have a substantial amount of deductions, you may want to itemize. You will need to bring the following information:
☆ 1098 Form showing any home mortgage interest.
☆ A list of medical/dental expenses (including doctor and hospital bills and medical insurance premiums), a list of prescription medicines, costs of assisted living services, and bills for home improvements such as ramps and railings for people with disabilities.
☆ Summary of contributions to charity.
☆ Receipts or canceled checks for all quarterly or other paid tax.
☆ Property tax bills and proof of payment.
Health Insurance
☆ 1095A Forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange)
☆ 1095B/1095C Forms (if applicable)
