Letters to the editor - week of January 12

Bass Lake Sewer improvements
At the Madera County Board of Supervisors meeting, Tom Wheeler made several statements that were incorrect when it comes to the sewer improvements in Bass Lake.
He said there were 600 properties, when there are more than 1,100 properties. He said the work will remove the pipes in the Lake. None of the pipes in the lake will be removed. There will be some pipe work to increase the size but it is all done above the water line and some small places to the lift stations.
It was asked if this fulfills the scope of work the public voted for. The answer is no. There were three parts to be completed - lift stations, plant and spray field. The bids exceeded the money so the spray field will not be updated.
The county staff has let us down. They delayed the project which caused prices to go up. Engineering was to take about a year, we are four years down the road. The county staff ignored the Citizen Oversight committee that the supervisors approved and formally recognized.
There was a 15% contingency built into the price estimate when the community was given a cost. The Bass Lake Homeowners Association and the Oversight Committee with myself as president and chairman led this effort to improve the system.
While I’m glad we are moving forward, this was not a great day.
Marc Sobel, Bass Lake
Park closure
As a resident of the park for 38 years, who has been involved in overnight flood watch several times in the past, it seems reasonable to warn visitors coming to Yosemite Valley of a weather forecast advisory that could cause them to have to leave should the Merced River actually rise to levels that mandate evacuation.
It does not seem reasonable to close the Valley for a weekend, and ask guests already here to leave just because the forecast seems unfavorable.
A forecast is certainly not a guarantee that predicted weather will materialize, either in magnitude or timing.
Closing Yosemite Valley for (at least) a weekend seems like a severe call on the part of park management.
A more reasonable action might be to advise visitors, monitor the situation, and close only when conditions warrant.
I wish the park had taken this alternate action. I know it’s difficult to do, but think the visitors deserve it.
I spoke to the park superintendent - he was reasonable and thoughtful. I hope the park’s approach to this vexing problem can be different next time.
Kent Summers, Yosemite
