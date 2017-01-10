Wheeler reconsiders, will run to retain seat as Madera County Supervisor

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare Pause

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley