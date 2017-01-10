Wheeler reconsiders, will run to retain seat as Madera County Supervisor

Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler announced Tuesday he has reconsidered his decision not to seek a fourth term, and will run for reelection in the 2018 June primary.
Wheeler, who has served two years of his third four-year term, announced in November last year he would not seek a fourth term due to health reasons.
After fighting several health issues and seeing a number of doctors, Wheeler was finally diagnosed with ‘chronic aspiration.’ Now that the aliment has been diagnosed, Wheeler says he has been receiving treatment and feels great.
“Now that my health issue has been dealt with, I am able to continue working for the good of the residents of District 5 and the entire county,” Wheeler said. “I really enjoy serving the county as a supervisor and I want to use all the experience I have gained to follow through with a lot of important projects that will be coming up in the county over the next few years.”
John Reed, an Oakhurst businessman and Wheeler’s appointment to the Madera County Planning Commission announced, with Wheeler’s urging, in late November that he would run for the position. But Reed said he will withdraw from the race and serve as Wheeler’s campaign manager.
“Originally I was honored when Tom asked me to run for his seat to continue the work he has done the past 10 years, but now I’m happy to serve as his campaign manger,” Reed said.
Two area residents, Marc Sobel and Christine Wilder, have announced previously they will run for the District 5 seat.
