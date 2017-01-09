Yosemite Valley to reopen tomorrow, Jan. 10

Yosemite Valley will reopen for day-use visitors 8 a.m., Jan. 10.
There is no access to Yosemite Valley via the El Portal Road (Highway 140) due to a rockfall that occurred early this morning. There is no estimated day or time for the road to reopen. The Hetch Hetchy Road is also closed due to a rockfall. Visitors should be aware that there will be limited visitor services and plan accordingly. Overnight accommodations and commercial services operated by the park concessioner are slated to reopen on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Campgrounds in Yosemite Valley are slated to be open for tomorrow evening.
The Merced River in Yosemite Valley reached flood stage at Pohono Bridge (above 10 feet) last evening. The river peaked at 12.7 feet at 4:00 a.m. and park roads facilities have been impacted. The park is currently assessing the impacts and will address any repair needs in the coming days and weeks. Although there was no major flooding in Yosemite Valley, both roads and infrastructure (water systems, sewer systems, etc.) were impacted.
Park visitors are asked to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall, and debris in roadways. The park has experienced significant rainfall over the past month and ground saturation could lead to hazardous conditions along park roadways.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, (209) 372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at nps.gov/yose.
NPS
