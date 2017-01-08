Rising water prompts pre-evacuation advisory for North Fork area

Due to an increased discharge of water from Bass Lake during a major storm impacting the state and Mountain Area, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation advisory for sections of North Fork Sunday night.
The is a pre-evacuation warning only, the office said in a release issued at 7 p.m., and it is anticipated it will elevate to a voluntary evacuation warning during the night.
“Should the need arise, it may be further upgraded into a mandatory evacuation order,” the release read.
The pre-evacuation advisory was issued for:
☆ Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200
☆ Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222
☆ Manzanita Lake Drive
☆ Central Camp Road between Road 222 and ½ of a mile west of Road 274
☆ Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274
☆ Road 228
☆ Wah-up Way
☆ Kunigib Way
☆ Amber Lane
☆ Weatherly Lane
☆ Willow Creek Drive
☆ Church Street
The office asked residents to be aware of rising water levels in their area and evaluate the situation.
“If you feel the need to evacuate, please do so,” the release stated.
Residents in affected areas should be prepared to immediately evacuate at any time should conditions worsen, with personal items packed and ready for an evacuation order.
Jessica Piffero, public information officer for the American Red Cross, said the Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church (504337 Road 427) is staffed and ready for evacuees. Two people were being housed at the shelter by 8 p.m. Saturday.
She said similar to a shelter established at Tenaya Lodge for staff evacuated from Yosemite National Park on Saturday, domestic pets such as cats, dogs, and birds will be welcome at the Oakhurst shelter through a partnership with the Central California Animal Disaster Team.
CCADT and the Sheriff’s Office will handle larger animals such as horses, Piffero said. Residents are advised to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 with any questions.
Click here for free sandbag locations provided by the Office of Emergency Services.
