School board president will enter District 5 Supervisor race

Christine Wilder, president of the Yosemite Unified School District Board of Trustees, will announce her candidacy for the Madera County Board of Supervisors, District 5, at the Coarsegold Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on Friday.
Wilder, 56 and a resident of Coarsegold for more than 25 years, joins Marc Sobel and John Reed in the race for the seat held by Supervisor Tom Wheeler, whose term ends in 2018.
Wilder said she is running as a candidate who will follow in Wheeler’s footsteps while staying vigilant for residents of Eastern Madera County.
“After viewing the unprecedented early announcements by the other candidates, I felt it was my responsibility to announce my candidacy and give the voters plenty of time to review everyone’s qualifications,” Wilder said.
In a prepared statement, Wilder said if she wins she will be a full-time supervisor without business interests, properties to develop, or other potential conflicts of interest.
“I will be the voice for the people of Eastern Madera County,” Wilder said. “And if elected, I will have an office in Oakhurst; it shouldn’t be necessary for residents to travel to Madera to speak to their elected representative.”
Her main focuses will be on job creation, improved medical facilities, public safety, and reducing government waste and inefficiency, Wilder said. She added she will hold monthly meetings in the district, beginning next month, to hear the public’s ideas and suggestions.
Wilder has spent 24 years on the YUSD board. She said her experience for a district with more than 250 employees and a budget of more than $18 million demonstrates her qualifications for the position.
Wilder is employed in the field of dental surgery. She and her husband of 39 years have two children and two grandchildren.
Information on Wilder’s candidacy can be found at www.christinewilder.com.
