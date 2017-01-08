Oakhurst teen succumbs to injuries after crash into China Creek

A 16-year-old girl pulled out of an SUV submerged in China Creek after she lost control on Road 426 near Road 425b late Saturday night has died from her injuries, officials with the California Highway Patrol confirmed Sunday morning.
Family identified the girl as Shania Faith Costella, a standout player on Yosemite High School’s JV basketball team, near a memorial they set up Sunday on Road 426. A Gofundme account was established later that day to collect donations for her family, available at gofundme.com/shania-faith-costella-memorial.
Costella and her 17-year-old sister, both from Oakhurst, were traveling eastbound on Road 426 around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The cause of the crash is under investigation, though drugs and alcohol were not suspected.
The 17-year-old managed to escape the wreck and ran down Road 426 towards Highway 41 screaming for help, a witness said. She suffered minor injuries, and both sisters were taken to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno.
Craig Hinch, Commander of the Oakhurst CHP office, confirmed Costella’s tragic death in a phone call.
On social media, dozens mourned the loss of Costella, who they described as a sweet young girl with a pure heart.
“Shania was one of the sweetest girls you will ever meet,” said David Maynez, Yosemite High’s varsity softball coach and the school’s director of campus safety. “This young lady was doing all the right things. I had the pleasure to know her the last few years at YHS. I am so sorry to hear this. Praying for her sister who was with her. She is a sweet young lady as well. Please pray for them.”
A Facebook page, Shania Faith Costella Memorial, was set up to honor Costella by sharing pictures and memories of her. Click here to visit that page.
