Deputies locate stolen truck used in Oakhurst bank robbery

A stolen truck used by two suspects in an Oakhurst bank robbery Friday was located later that night.
Sgt. Nick Davis found the truck shortly before 11 p.m. on Victoria Lane, a short distance from Central Valley Community Bank, where the robbery took place that afternoon.
The truck, a 2014 white Toyota Tacoma, was reported as stolen out of Fresno on Jan. 1 this year.
The search is still underway to locate the two men accused of robbing the bank. Around 4:30 p.m. Friday one of them, a white adult male, passed a note to an employee while the other man waited outside by the truck. The two men escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, Sheriff’s Cmdr. Tyson Pogue said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.
Staff report
