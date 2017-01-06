Search underway for alleged Oakhurst bank robbers

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to locate two alleged bank robbers who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money from Central Valley Community Bank in Oakhurst Friday afternoon.
One white male entered the bank around 4:30 p.m. and passed an employee a note, while a second male, also unidentified, remained outside in a white 2014 Toyota Tacoma truck. The vehicle was later identified as stolen out of Fresno.
No one was injured during the incident.
Sheriff’s officials said the office is in its initial stages of investigation, and asked anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (559) 675-7770.
Staff report
