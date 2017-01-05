Highway 41 briefly closed near Coarsegold Thursday after falling boulder strikes big rig truck

A big rig truck along Highway 41 near Road 425b was struck by a large falling boulder Thursday afternoon, causing an accident and closing the road for about an hour as crews worked to clear debris.
Around 1:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports the truck was struck by the boulder, which appeared to crush its back end and knock off some of its rear wheels. The truck then collided with another truck in the opposite lane.
Minor injuries were reported, and Highway 41 was reopened in both directions around 2:15 p.m.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Staff report
