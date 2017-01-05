Stop Hunger Now event in Oakhurst Saturday

Volunteers are being sought to help pack 10,000 meals for Stop Hunger Now from 9-11 a.m. this Saturday at the New Community United Methodist Church in Oakhurst at 49223 Crane Valley Road (426).
Although 50 to 75 youth and adults from Madera, Mariposa, Fresno and Tulare counties will assist, additional volunteers are welcome according to New Community United Methodist Church Pastor Gayle Basten.
The Oakhurst New Community congregation, with help from other Methodist churches in the Valley, raised $3,000 over the past two months to purchase the suppliers for the 10,000 packages.
According to Basten, rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and a packet with 23 essential vitamins and minerals will be packed and shipped throughout the world to support school feeding programs and orphanages.
One in three people in developing countries suffers from vitamin and mineral deficiencies.
“Stop Hunger Now was founded in 1998 by Ray Buchanan, an ordained United Methodist minister, with the vision of ending hunger in his lifetime,” Basten said. “Buchanan, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, previously founded and spent 18 years as co-director of the Society of St. Andrew, a Virginia-based domestic food relief organization.”
The organization’s mission is to end hunger in our lifetime by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable and creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources.
The Society of St. Andrew distributes 25 to 30 million pounds of food a year in the United States.
Based in Raleigh, N.C., Stop Hunger Now operates meal packaging programs at cities in the U.S. and in South Africa, Malaysia, India, Italy, Peru and the Philippines. The organization has engaged over 500,000 corporate, student, civic and faith-based volunteers in meal packaging.
Stop Hunger Now distributes meals through feeding programs operated by partner organizations in developing countries that promote education, encourage children to attend school, improve students’ health and nutrition, address gender inequalities, stimulate economic growth and fight child labor.
“The organization also provides cash grants to organizations in developing countries,” Basten explained. “In 2013, $252,800 in grants supporting educational projects, providing school supplies, and assisting victims of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines were distributed.”
Details: Pastor Gayle Basten, (559) 683-2652.
Staff Report
