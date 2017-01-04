Yosemite National Park may close due to heavy rains, floods

Yosemite National Park may undergo an emergency closure in the next few days as a forecast for substantial rainfall could push the Merced River into its flooding stages.
Through a release issued Wednesday, park officials said they’ll monitor forecasts and decide in the next few days whether the park can remain open safely to guests. But those with plans are advised to consider alternate arrangements within the next few days, as the park’s closure remains a possibility.
In January of 1997, a massive flood caused devastation to all aspects of the park, forcing its closure until two months later. The park has made improvements to roads and facilities in that time, according to the release.
For updating road and weather conditions in the park, call (209) 372-0200 and press the number 1, or go to www.nps.gov/yose.
Staff report
Comments