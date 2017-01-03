Sheriff reports busy week in Coarsegold

On Dec. 26 around 10:15 a.m., a resident of the North Fork area reported an area school was vandalized, as its windows were damaged by being shot out with a shotgun. Though no suspects were arrested, evidence was collected and the case was forwarded to detectives.
That was one of 62 incidents reported to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office the week of Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, with those in the Mountain Area summarized below:
Oakhurst
☆ Dec. 26: A woman on Westview Drive was placed on a hold after reports she wanted to stab herself with a knife.
☆ Dec. 29: Items were stolen from a vehicle on Forest Ridge Drive.
☆ Dec. 29: Shoplifting reported at a business on Highway 41.
☆ Dec. 29: Deputies were dispatched to search and rescue a male and female who got their vehicle stuck on Road 632 near Fresno Dome. Both of them were found safely and transported back to Oakhurst.
☆ Dec. 30: A driver on Civic Circle was cited for traffic violations, narcotics, and outstanding arrest warrants. Their vehicle was impounded.
☆ Dec. 30: Harassment was reported on Liberty Drive.
☆ Dec. 30: A man with outstanding warrants in the area of Road 427 and Indian Springs Road was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail.
Coarsegold
☆ Dec. 26: Assault was reported on Apache Road.
☆ Dec. 27: Possible criminal threats were on a letter sent to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. On investigation, the letter was determined to not meet the necessary elements to be considered a threat. It was booked as evidence.
☆ Dec. 28: Shots were reportedly fired in the area of Corral and Stetson Drive. A suspect was located and turned over to CHP, with no evidence tying them to the shots.
☆ Dec. 29: A male driver was found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after a vehicle stop on Highway 41 near Road 417. They were arrested for DUI and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Dec. 29: Vandalism to a vehicle was reported on Road 417. A victim claimed a person threw a rock at their car, but the suspect said they were never at the property.
☆ Dec. 29: A woman with an outstanding arrest warrant was cited at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Dec. 29: A woman walking on Highway 41 near Road 417 appeared to be wobbly on her feet, and under the influence of alcohol. She was stopped by a deputy, and had the odor of alcohol about her as well as red, watery eyes. She was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail with two outstanding warrants from Ventura County.
☆ Dec. 29: An alarm went off on Highway 41. It appeared someone had turned the breaker off and used a key from an unlocked security box to access the property, and the front door. Nothing appeared to be taken except a padlock. The homeowner was out of town.
☆ Dec. 29: A woman with an out of county arrest warrant was cited in the area of Highway 41 and Yosemite Springs Parkway.
☆ Dec. 30: A gun was stolen from a vehicle on Kings Canyon Court South.
☆ Dec. 31: A vehicle was vandalized at the Yosemite Lakes Park clubhouse.
☆ Dec. 31: Property was found at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Dec. 31: An individual banned from Chukchansi Gold Resort & casino was arrested at the casino and booked into Madera County Jail.
☆ Jan. 1: A backpack possibly containing crystal methamphetamine was found at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
☆ Jan. 1: A suspect who may have violated a restraining order was gone when deputies arrived to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
North Fork
☆ Dec. 26: Burglary was reported on Lark Lane near Road 225.
Bass Lake
☆ Dec. 27: A utility company said large granite rocks were reportedly stolen from the area of Road 222. Suspects in question were caught with the evidence in their vehicle, and the company wishes to pursue charges of theft.
☆ Dec. 28: A vehicle was burglarized at the intersection of Road 274 and Forest Service Road 7S82.
NOTE: The above is a sampling of 62 calls to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the week of Dec. 26 - Jan. 1, and is in no way inclusive. Defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
