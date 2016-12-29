Chukchansi Gold to provide New Year’s Eve shuttle service from Oakhurst

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will celebrate New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31, with an all-day-all-night party inspired by the Roaring 20s.
The Firehouse Lounge will feature entertainment by DJ D Soto from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with complimentary admission. A free sparkling cider toast to 2017 with a balloon drop will be held at noon and all guests will receive party favors.
Firehouse will reopen with a $25 cover charge at 8:30 p.m. for a party featuring HindSite, one of Southern California’s best R&B and Hip-Hop cover bands from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.. All guests will enjoy party favors, a cider toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tickets are available in the Gift Basket and online at chukchansigold.com.
Entertainment on the casino floor will include show girls, swing dancers and other roaming performers.
From 10 p.m. to 12:45 a.m., guests can take in the sounds of Jump, Jive and Wail, a nine-piece high voltage musical group, with a special appearance by The Blues Brothers. Guests will enjoy party favors, a free sparkling cider toast and can have commemorative pictures taken by a professional photographer throughout the night.
Oakhurst shuttle service
Free bus shuttle service to and from Oakhurst will be available from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. from the following hotels:
America’s Best Value Inn, Comfort Inn, Days Inn, Yosemite Southgate Hotel & Suites and Best Western Yosemite Gateway Inn.
Details: chukchansigold.com.

