One-way traffic scheduled on Highway 41 Wednesday

Caltrans has announced that one-way traffic control will be put in place on Highway 41 between Road 406 and Road 208 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for paving maintenance operations.
The controls will be enforced by Caltrans conducting traffic with the use of flagging personnel. Commuters are reminded to obey flagging personnel, stay behind pilot vehicles, and pay close attention to road maintenance vehicles.
Delays can last for up to 15 minutes, Caltrans staff said in a release. Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area during project work hours, and use alternate routes if possible.
Staff report
