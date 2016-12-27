A new year for Coarsegold medical services

After it was announced three doctors will leave Oakhurst on Dec. 31, many in the Mountain Area felt they would have to drive to Fresno or elsewhere for medical care. But a recently expanded clinic in Coarsegold, and a host of supporting medical service offices, are ready to take on patients and continue providing top-notch care.
Earlier this month, work was finished at the Coarsegold Medical Clinic on an expansion that began this July. That means five exam rooms are now available instead of three, doctor and practice owner Asha Pritpal Sidhu said, along with an exciting number of additions planned to further increase medical services.
“Our plan is to bring in different specialties such as opthalmology (vision), so our patients don’t have to drive to Fresno or elsewhere,” Sidhu said. “We have a couple people lined up who are willing to come in at least once a month, including a dietician and a podiatrist.”
Sidhu, a practicing doctor in Fresno since 1998, said he was inspired to open the Coarsegold clinic when he learned many residents often have to travel out of the Mountain Area to receive medical care.
“There’s a lot of people in town who couldn’t get what they needed,” Sidhu said. “But we want to change that. It’s a blessing to be here, and it’s beautiful to be able to help meet people’s needs ... It’s also very rewarding because we’re providing services that really needed to be here.”
Diane Boland, who with husband Richard Boland helped bring Sidhu’s practice to Coarsegold, agreed and said the office has helped fill a much-needed niche.
“There’s been a desperate need for medical services in Coarsegold for quite a long time,” Boland said. “These are facilities the community has wanted and needed, and Dr. Sidhu has filled that niche for us.”
Sidhu, along with the office’s second doctor Iqbal Sodha, is also looking into expanding hours at the clinic, as well as having appointments on Saturdays. He said the clinic, which first opened in 2014 as a family practice, offers services on everything from annual medical exams to physicals, immunizations, specialist referrals, and pain management. New patients are welcomed, Sidhu said.
The office, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, is located at 35324 Highway 41, and can be called at (559) 641-2245. Its website can be seen at coarsegoldclinic.com.
Supporting roles
Alongside the Coarsegold Medical Clinic’s expanded services, within walking distance are three other offices that can further meet most any patient’s needs, with dental work, physical therapy, and a full pharmacy at the ready.
Dr. Jacob Geyer, owner of Golden Hills Dental, has provided dental services to Coarsegold and Mountain Area residents the last seven years, helping to improve smiles while providing many of his own.
And though his office is usually for general dentist work such as filling cavities or placing implants, Geyer said he has a few surprises in store.
“This right here is a digital CT scanner,” Geyer said inside the office, located at 35344 Highway 41. “It’s basically the equivalent of an MRI for dental technology and radiology. With it, we can take individual shots of your jaw, and when placing an implant we can know within a tenth of a millimeter where the nerve is so we don’t hit it during the process.”
Geyer said he’s even used the machine to diagnose cancer on at least one of his patients.
“Very few offices in California, less than 5% actually, have this,” Geyer said. “We’re general dentistry, but we do a lot of specialty procedures and use it every day.”
Geyer added he’s among the mere 2% of California dentists who provide IV sedation over other pain-numbing methods.
“The best dental experience is one you don’t remember,” Geyer joked. “That’s a great thing, and that’s what we’re shooting for.”
A short distance away, Bill and Jenny Lapham help bring smiles to their patients as well, in the form of rehabilitation services from Coarsegold Physcical Therapy, Inc., located at 35324 Highway 41.
With everything from balance activities to post-surgical rehabilitation, and programs to improve strength, flexibility, and mobility, the Laphams said they enjoy helping keep those they serve in tip-top shape.
“There’s definitely a satisfaction to helping somebody feel better,” Bill Lapham said. “Especially during the holidays, people want to be around others and do things, so being able to help them feel better and be able to function is a great part of working in this field.”
And finally, for those who need medications, Coarsegold Pharmacy at 35300 Highway 41 can provide customers a quick refill or deliver a prescription right to their door.
“We go with the philosophy that people don’t want to come to the pharmacy, they have to come to the pharmacy,” owner Aaron Draper. “We want to make it a better experience than they would find elsewhere ... we want to serve patients, and when they come in they feel that they have been served and not just passing through.”
Details: Golden Hills Dental, (559) 683-8550, goldenhillsdental.net. Coarsegold Physical Therapy, Inc., (559) 641-5445, coarsegoldphysicaltherapy.com. Coarsegold Pharmacy, (559) 692-2479, coarsegoldrx.com.
