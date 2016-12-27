News Briefs - week of December 29

Donations sought for Mumm family
Meals and monetary donations are being sought for the family of Trystan Mumm, a 13-year-old former Oakhurst resident who underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor on Christmas Eve.
Trystan was rushed to a hospital in Hollister Dec. 23 after she complained of a severe headache. She was then airlifted to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto and underwent surgery the nex day.
Trystan’s family, including parents Tiffany, Tyson, and sister Trinity, relocated to Hollister last year over work concerns. Deborah Hough, a family friend who met the Mumms’ daughters through her employment at Gymnastics by Diane in Oakhurst, said Trystan’s operation went well, though pathology tests are underway to determine if it was a benign tumor.
“Docotrs said it was the best result we could have hoped for,” Hough said. “But she’s a young kid and it’s hard on her and her family. They’re asking for prayers as they maneuver through this.”
Hough said because her husband’s business is based in Hollister, they plan to visit the Mumms every Monday and will personally deliver all donations, including money or home-cooked, frozen meals.
Hough said anyone is welcome to call her at (559) 760-9799 and set up a time and place to pick up the donations. A donation site was also created at mealtrain.com/trains/e7qwe2.
New cookie
Girl Scouts of Central California South will offer a new commemorative S’mores cookie to the 2017 cookie line-up. The cookie takes on the time-honored campfire treat, developed in response to popular consumer trends.
Girl Scout cookie sales being Feb. 5.
Details: www.girlscouts.org.
Music therapy
La Sierra Guild will host board certified music therapist Trysha Lucero, 1 p.m., Jan. 11, at the Oakhurst Community Center. She will speak about music as therapy in the hospital setting, and has been a private music therapy contractor at Valley Children’s Hospital since 2013. Mountain Area organizations and individuals are invited to this presentation. Donations from attendees will be accepted.
Details: Pat, (559) 877-2705.
Extreme Registration
From 2 - 7 p.m. Jan. 4, the Oakhurst Community College Center will hold Extreme Registration, a one-stop shop for everything a student needs to enroll at the campus.
Extreme Registration will include staff from admissions, counseling, financial aid, business services, and assessment testing in one building. At Extreme Registration, students can select courses and plan a class schedule, complete registration for classes, receive counseling and advising, pay fees, buy a student ID card, purchase a parking permit and more.
Other State Center Community College District locations also hosting Extreme Registration include Fresno City College, Reedley College,, Clovis Community College, and the Madera Community College Center. For more information visit scccd.edu/extreme.
