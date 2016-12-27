Looking to 2017 under Trump

With a new administration settling in our country’s capitol come January, Mountain Area residents were asked what they hoped to see in 2017 under a Trump presidency. All had strong opinions. Some were happy for the change, and others not so much. While all were willing to express their thoughts openly, given the volatility of this presidential election, a few decided to offer only their first names, while others asked to remain anonymous.
“I’d like to see Trump become more aware of our environmental issues in California - the drought, air quality and dead trees. If he could acknowledge these issues exist, maintain all the environmental funding and keep the laws intact, that would be something to strive for. It’s scary to think about the loss of any funding or programs, which could adversely affect our species and habitats.” Wendy Fisher, environmental field
“I hope things go well under our new president and that our debt drops. That’s what most on my mind. Our economy needs to improve. I work a full time job and two part time jobs just to pay the bills and have a little extra for the holidays.” Issac Soliz, customer service
“Even though I’m really not happy with the way it’s going, I hope Trump surprises me in a good way. I hope he takes the time to think things out and isn’t rash in some of his decision making. I voted for Obama and think he did a great job, although Obamacare could have been done better.” YHS bus driver Bill Uncapher
“All I have to say is repeal everything Obama did ... everything. That’s it ... everything.” Dan, retired ag worker
“I hope Trump increases the protection and enforcement along the borders, and that he continues to protect social security and disability because those people deserve that money. They should also look at reorganizing the welfare system, implement stricter requirements and those on welfare should learn to work.” Barbara James, RN
“What we’d like to see next year is someone else for president. We’re ashamed that our only two choices were a bigoted misogynist and a crook. If Bernie Sanders had been a candidate, he would have been our choice.” A retired landscaper and college professor
“I want Christian rights returned to Christians, and we have a better chance of that happening under Trump over Hillary.” Leitham Griffith, retired
“I hope to see less taxes and more tax rebates. I’m a little ambivalent about Trump, and a little scared, but I’ll just have to wait and see what he does.” Terri Gray, customer service
“I’ve heard and read that Trump’s thinking about gutting the EPA. I’m a lifetime member of the Sierra Club and am positively against this. I hope this new administration takes this nation’s environmental concerns seriously and keeps environmental programs in place.” Waunetta Fuchs, volunteer
“I think we’re going to do a lot better in every way under President Trump. He’s a businessman. He’s been around and he knows how to handle people. I am not impressed with Obama and believe he ran this country down. Those who aren’t with Trump are whiners because Hillary lost and they can’t handle that. I believe in what Trump stands for, that’s why I voted for him, and I don’t think he’s as arrogant as they say he is.” Monica
“I want better security and a solution when it comes to the Islamic population in this country, and I want to see a better economy, to have corporations return to the U.S. I’ve seen what NAFTA (The North American Free Trade Agreement) has done. My work takes me throughout the country and it’s so sad to see all these little towns bankrupt, with windows boarded up with plywood because the corporations and jobs have left. I’m sure they were once beautiful thriving little towns, and I hope to see them return to that condition under Trump.” A Coarsegold resident
“I’m highly disappointed in how this country has reacted to the election results. Give the guy a chance. Honestly, I didn’t like him or Clinton, so I voted for the path of least negativity. If Hillary had won, I wouldn’t protest, I would wait and see. That’s what I’m doing with Trump. I don’t know what he’s going to do until he actually takes office, and as they say “the proof is in the pudding.” The first thing I’d like him to tackle is the health insurance issue. What we have now just isn’t working. And I guess my big question is will he take our country back to what it was set up to be - a democracy - or will we continue to see our freedoms diminish and the government taking more and more control over our lives.” Nancy, businesswoman
